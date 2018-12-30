Clear

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

A state senator plans sponsoring a bill aimed at improving the safety of Indiana’s school buses following the recent deaths of four students.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) - A state senator plans sponsoring a bill aimed at improving the safety of Indiana’s school buses following the recent deaths of four students.

Sen. Randy Head tells the Pharos-Tribune he plans to file a school bus safety bill for the session starting in early January. The Logansport Republican says the bill’s provisions will include allowing school districts to petition for slower speed limits near bus stops.

Three siblings were killed in Head’s northern state Senate district in October when they were struck by a pickup truck while crossing a highway to board their school bus near Rochester.

Head says the “utter horror” of that accident spurred him to pursue the legislation.

A fourth student died in Head’s district in November when a truck rear-ended a school bus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Sun to end the weekend, but rain is on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

Image

Wabash Valley Classic

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220