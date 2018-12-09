IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Hoosier lawmaker says he wants to shorten the legislative session and save Indiana taxpayers some money.

Republican State Senator Eric Bassler represents the 39th District. He says he is working on a bill that would shorten Indiana’s legislative sessions by one month.

Bassler explains budget year sessions run through the end of April and short sessions wrap up on March 15th. Under his bill, budget sessions would conclude at the end of March and short sessions would end in February.

"I've found often in life that when you give people a deadline they tend to meet the deadline. Now, they don't always meet the deadline but they tend to. So if our deadline in April 30th we're going to meet that deadline. However, if it's March 30th I'll bet we're going to meet that deadline."

Bassler says the change would encourage lawmakers to be more efficient with their time. He says he thinks all the work could still get done and estimates it would save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Bassler says his bill may not make it through this year but he wants to at least discuss the proposal.