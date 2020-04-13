IN Health Department announces 7 new COVID-19 deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count April 13th

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 331 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 8,236 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 350 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 44,539 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 42,489 on Sunday.

According to ISDH

Clay: Positive 11 Deaths 0 Total Tests 106

Daviess: Positive 10 Deaths 1 Total Tests 113

Greene: Positive 19 Deaths 1 Total Tests 140

Knox: Positive 15 Deaths 0 Total Tests 104

Martin: Positive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 35

Parke: Positive 7 Deaths 0 Total Tests 64

Putnam: Positive 32 Deaths 3 Total Tests 220

Sullivan: Positive 6 Deaths 0 Total Tests 59

Vermillion: Positive 3 Deaths 0 Total Tests 45

Vigo: Positive 42 Deaths 2 Total Tests 319

Marion County had the most new cases, at 129. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Hamilton (11), Hendricks (16), Johnson (11) and Lake (54). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.