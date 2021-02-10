IN Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 643,305 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.



A total of 11,578 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 52 from the previous day. Another 423 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map

To date, 3,021,613 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,015,385 on Tuesday. A total of 7,367,210 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 736,504 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 258,213 are fully vaccinated.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.