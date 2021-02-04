IN Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,403 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 633,690 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.



A total of 11,231 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. The total includes 37 newly reported deaths and 1,507 historical deaths that were identified through an audit of death records and positive test results.

Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of today, 637,906 Hoosiers have received the first dose of vaccine, and 178,560 are fully vaccinated.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.