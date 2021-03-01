ISDH: Over 1 million Hoosiers have received first vaccination dose

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that more than 1 million Hoosiers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since late December.

A total of 1,000,321 individuals have received at least one dose, and 569,465 are fully vaccinated.



“Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game-changer, and it brings me indescribable hope. I am incredibly proud of our Indiana Department of Health, and how they and our local partners have rolled out the ‘It’s Our Shot, Hoosiers’ vaccination plan,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “We are so fortunate that our health leaders had the foresight to build a centralized appointment system and companion 211 call center to schedule and vaccinate Hoosiers in an orderly, reliable manner.”

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, encouraged any eligible Hoosier to sign up now at one of nearly 400 vaccine clinics around the state.

“The vaccine is a simple, safe, and effective way to protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19,” she said. “It’s an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and it could be the difference of a lifetime for vulnerable Hoosiers.”

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

To date, 69 percent of Hoosiers age 80 and older, 70 percent of those ages 70 to 79, and 49 percent of Hoosiers ages 60 to 69 have scheduled a vaccine appointment or received their first dose.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.