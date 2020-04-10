Clear

IN Health Department Announces 55 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count April 10th

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced the updated numbers of additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 10:11 AM

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 6,907 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 300 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 35,040 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 32,133 on Friday.

According to ISDH

Clay: Positive 11 Deaths 0 Total Tests 86
Daviess: Positive 9 Deaths 1 Total Tests 92
Greene: Positive 14 Deaths 1 Total Tests 115
Knox: Positive 13 Deaths 0 Total Tests 93
Martin: Positive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 25
Parke: Positive 6 Deaths 0 Total Tests 57
Putnam: Positive 31 Deaths 3 Total Tests 187
Sullivan: Positive 4 Deaths 0 Total Tests 47
Vermillion: Positive 3 Deaths 0 Total Tests 42
Vigo: Positive 40 Deaths 2 Total Tests 286

Marion County had the most new cases, at 202. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (14), Decatur (10), Hamilton (35), Hendricks (28), Johnson (23), Lake (53), Madison (57), Monroe (10) and St. Joseph (15). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

