IN Health Department Announces 42 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count April 9th

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced the updated numbers of additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 10:44 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 10:52 AM

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 430 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 6,351 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 245 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 32,133 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 30,869 on Monday.

According to ISDH

Clay: Positive 12 Deaths 0 Total Tests 79
Daviess: Positive 8 Deaths 1 Total Tests 75
Greene: Positive 12 Deaths 0 Total Tests 109
Knox: Positive 10 Deaths 0 Total Tests 85
Martin: Positive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 24
Parke: Positive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 46
Putnam: Positive 30 Deaths 2 Total Tests 178
Sullivan: Positive 4 Deaths 0 Total Tests 44
Vermillion: Positive 3 Deaths 0 Total Tests 37
Vigo: Positive 36 Deaths 2 Total Tests 247

Marion County had the most new cases, at 127. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Bartholomew (17), Clark (11), Decatur (10), Elkhart (10), Floyd (10), Hendricks (12), Johnson (17), Lake (64) and Porter (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

