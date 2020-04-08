IN Health Department Announces 30 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count April 8th

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 439 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 5,943 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 203 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 30,869 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 28,764 on Monday.
According to ISDH
Clay: Positive 11 Deaths 0 Total Tests 77
Daviess: Positive 5 Deaths 1 Total Tests 61
Greene: Positive 12 Deaths 0 Total Tests 102
Knox: Positive 10 Deaths 0 Total Tests 83
Martin: Positive 1 Deaths 0 Total Tests 16
Parke: Positive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 46
Putnam: Positive 27 Deaths 1 Total Tests 164
Sullivan: Positive 4 Deaths 0 Total Tests 41
Vermillion: Positive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 35
Vigo: Positive 32 Deaths 2 Total Tests 235
Marion County had the most new cases, at 151. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Bartholomew (11), Hamilton (29), Hancock (12), Hendricks (17), Johnson (19), Lake (43) and St. Joseph (13). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.
