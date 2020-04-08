Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

IN Health Department Announces 30 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count April 8th

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced the updated numbers of additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 10:55 AM

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 439 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 5,943 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 203 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 30,869 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 28,764 on Monday.

According to ISDH

Clay: Positive 11 Deaths 0 Total Tests 77
Daviess: Positive 5 Deaths 1 Total Tests 61
Greene: Positive 12 Deaths 0 Total Tests 102
Knox: Positive 10 Deaths 0 Total Tests 83
Martin: Positive 1 Deaths 0 Total Tests 16
Parke: Positive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 46
Putnam: Positive 27 Deaths 1 Total Tests 164
Sullivan: Positive 4 Deaths 0 Total Tests 41
Vermillion: Positive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 35
Vigo: Positive 32 Deaths 2 Total Tests 235

Marion County had the most new cases, at 151. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Bartholomew (11), Hamilton (29), Hancock (12), Hendricks (17), Johnson (19), Lake (43) and St. Joseph (13). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Many living with disabilities are feeling the strain of the stay at home order

Image

Local team scores well in national competition

Image

Facebook group thanking COVID-19 response workers, reaches 5,000 members

Image

COVID-19 is bringing back memories of the Spanish Flu

Image

"The virus is here among us... " how to keep you and your family safe from COVID-19

Image

'We are really struggling,' Local shelter seeks help from the community during COVID-19

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move out, nice! High: 75

Image

Playgrounds are shut down at all Terre Haute Parks

Image

Stan Gouard

Image

Post 346

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus