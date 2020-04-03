Clear

IN Health Department Announces 24 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count

To date, 17,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 16,285 on Thursday.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: IN Department of Health

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 408 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 3,437 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 102 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 17,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 16,285 on Thursday. The ISDH online map now shows the number of COVID-19 tests administered in each county.

According to ISDH

  • Clay 28 tests 2 Possitive 0 Deaths
  • Daviess 20 tests 0 Possitive 0 Deaths
  • Greene 57 tests 9 Possitive 0 Deaths
  • Knox 38 tests 4 Possitive 0 Deaths
  • Martin 11 tests 0 Possitive 0 Deaths
  • Parke 22 tests 1 Possitive 0 Deaths
  • Putnam 75 tests 13 Possitive 1 Deaths
  • Sullivan 29 tests 3 Possitive 0 Deaths
  • Vermillion 13 tests 2 Possitive 0 Deaths
  • Vigo 96 tests 9 Possitive 2 Deaths

Marion County had the most new cases, at 126. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (11), Hamilton (14), Hendricks (23), Johnson (10), Lake (28), Lawrence (10), Porter (10) and Vanderburgh (10). The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH and to expand data on testing by county.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Nice and warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Area farmers prepare for spring planting

Image

RHIC adapts to help with the COVID-19

Image

Get unemployment questions answered online

Image

Foreign exchange families feeling the impact of the pandemic

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 67

Image

Coaching Through Social Distance

Image

Overnight : Becoming cloudy and not as cold. Little/no breeze. . Low: 45°

Image

Severe Weather Myths

Image

Martin County Community Foundation activates Emergency Relief fund

Image

Chamber offers new resource for professional development

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus