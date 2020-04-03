INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 408 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 3,437 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 102 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 17,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 16,285 on Thursday. The ISDH online map now shows the number of COVID-19 tests administered in each county.
According to ISDH
- Clay 28 tests 2 Possitive 0 Deaths
- Daviess 20 tests 0 Possitive 0 Deaths
- Greene 57 tests 9 Possitive 0 Deaths
- Knox 38 tests 4 Possitive 0 Deaths
- Martin 11 tests 0 Possitive 0 Deaths
- Parke 22 tests 1 Possitive 0 Deaths
- Putnam 75 tests 13 Possitive 1 Deaths
- Sullivan 29 tests 3 Possitive 0 Deaths
- Vermillion 13 tests 2 Possitive 0 Deaths
- Vigo 96 tests 9 Possitive 2 Deaths
Marion County had the most new cases, at 126. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (11), Hamilton (14), Hendricks (23), Johnson (10), Lake (28), Lawrence (10), Porter (10) and Vanderburgh (10). The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH and to expand data on testing by county.
Related Content
- IN Health Department Announces 24 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count
- Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19
- IN Department of Health confirms 273 new COVID-19 cases
- With Terre Haute's first case of COVID-19, the health department says it's not time to panic
- Clay County health officials confirm 1st case of COVID-19
- Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Greene County
- Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County
- IN reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths; adds 474 new cases
- Knox County Health Department investigating four confirmed cases of salmonella
- Indiana Health Department: 4 flu deaths so far this season