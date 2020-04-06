INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 536 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 4,944 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 139 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 26,191 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 22,652 on Sunday.
According to ISDH
Clay: Possitive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 53
Daviess: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 30
Greene: Possitive 11 Deaths 0 Total Tests 84
Knox: Possitive 8 Deaths 0 Total Tests 72
Martin: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 14
Parke: Possitive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 38
Putnam: Possitive 21 Deaths 1 Total Tests 135
Sullivan: Possitive 3 Deaths 0 Total Tests 36
Vermillion: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 29
Vigo: Possitive 25 Deaths 2 Total Tests 188
Marion County had the most new cases, at 204. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (10), Hamilton (35), Hancock (12), Hendricks (20), Johnson (28), Lake (34), Madison (14), Morgan (10), Porter (20), Ripley (10) and St. Joseph (10). The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.
Related Content
- IN Health Department Announces 12 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count
- IN Health Department Announces 24 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count
- Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19
- IN Department of Health confirms 273 new COVID-19 cases
- With Terre Haute's first case of COVID-19, the health department says it's not time to panic
- Clay County health officials confirm 1st case of COVID-19
- Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Greene County
- Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County
- IN reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths; adds 474 new cases
- Knox County Health Department investigating four confirmed cases of salmonella