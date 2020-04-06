Clear

IN Health Department Announces 12 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count

That brings to 4,944 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 11:38 AM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 11:44 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 536 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 4,944 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 139 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 26,191 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 22,652 on Sunday.　

According to ISDH

Clay: Possitive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 53
Daviess: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 30
Greene: Possitive 11 Deaths 0 Total Tests 84
Knox: Possitive 8 Deaths 0 Total Tests 72
Martin: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 14
Parke: Possitive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 38
Putnam: Possitive 21 Deaths 1 Total Tests 135
Sullivan: Possitive 3 Deaths 0 Total Tests 36
Vermillion: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 29
Vigo: Possitive 25 Deaths 2 Total Tests 188

Marion County had the most new cases, at 204. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (10), Hamilton (35), Hancock (12), Hendricks (20), Johnson (28), Lake (34), Madison (14), Morgan (10), Porter (20), Ripley (10) and St. Joseph (10). The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.


The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Cloudy and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Monday at 7PM | Vigo County Health Department COVID-19 panel

Image

Making masks to manage COVID-19

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High: 69

Image

National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Image

Washington Nursing Center residents being moved out

Image

Community supports couple with COVID-19

Image

Stores implementing new rules due to coronavirus

Image

COVID-19 impacting realtors

Image

Local family passes time inside with song

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus