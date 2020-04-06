IN Health Department Announces 12 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 536 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 4,944 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 139 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 26,191 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 22,652 on Sunday.

According to ISDH

Clay: Possitive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 53

Daviess: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 30

Greene: Possitive 11 Deaths 0 Total Tests 84

Knox: Possitive 8 Deaths 0 Total Tests 72

Martin: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 14

Parke: Possitive 5 Deaths 0 Total Tests 38

Putnam: Possitive 21 Deaths 1 Total Tests 135

Sullivan: Possitive 3 Deaths 0 Total Tests 36

Vermillion: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 29

Vigo: Possitive 25 Deaths 2 Total Tests 188

Marion County had the most new cases, at 204. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (10), Hamilton (35), Hancock (12), Hendricks (20), Johnson (28), Lake (34), Madison (14), Morgan (10), Porter (20), Ripley (10) and St. Joseph (10). The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.



The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.