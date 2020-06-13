IN Health Commissioner: All Hoosiers can soon get tested for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Indiana State's Health Commissioner made a big announcement Friday during Governor Eric Holcomb's state press conference.

Dr. Box said starting Monday, anyone can get tested for COVID-19. The tests will be available at any of the Optumserve sites across the state. Dr. Box says that's if you have symptoms or not.

Also, children 12 and under can also be tested. Dr.Box said hoosiers should continue to conduct themselves as if they are COVID-19 positive just in case they are.

"Just because you're negative today, doesn't mean you couldn't be positive tomorrow or even 12 hours from now, Dr. Box said.