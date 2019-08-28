IN Gaming Commission approves casino license to move inland in Gary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Gaming Commission approved a request made by the Gary City Council. That body asked that one of the city's two casino licenses be moved inland.

On Tuesday night, city council members unanimously approved a resolution making the request, as well as a rezoning petition. This will allow Spectacle Entertainment to build Phase One of its plans for a Hard Rock Casino in Gary. The company will build it along I-80/94 at Burr Street.

The resolution's passing triggered Wednesday's action by the gaming commission. This also affects Spectacle's second Gary casino license. The gaming commission's actions trigger the relinquishment process for that license back to the state. That will take effect on September 12th if there are no appeals of this action. Spectacle Entertainment says it has no plans to appeal.

Once the license is relinquished back to the state, it will eventually be awarded to Vigo County. The application process for casino operators interested in locating in Vigo County is already underway. The deadline for applications is December 1st.

So far, no operators have submitted an application to the state gaming commission. Spectacle Entertainment told us they are "very interested" in locating a casino in Vigo County. Previously, we reported Spectacle Entertainment would build a Hard Rock Casino on Terre Haute's east side.

Of course, Vigo County voters must first approve the casino referendum, which is on the ballot for this November. The gaming commission says it cannot take further action regarding a Vigo County casino until this referendum passes. Election Day is November 5th.