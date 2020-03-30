Clear

IN Department of Health confirms 273 new COVID-19 cases

Sullivan County added one confirmed case.

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 273 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 1,786 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Thirty-five Hoosiers have died.

To date, 11,658 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 9,830 on Sunday.

Vigo County remains at 7 confirmed cases and one death.

Sullivan County added a confirmed case on Monday, bringing their total to 2.

Vermillion and Clay counties each report one case. Putnam County has 5 confirmed cases and one death. Owen County has 10 confirmed cases.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 135, while Hamilton County had 20, Lake County had 12 and Madison County had 11.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.

Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

