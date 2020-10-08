IN Department of Ed releases school grades

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in the area are finding out if they've made the grade

The Indiana State Board of Education released A through F letter grades for schools Wednesday.

This is the second year the board has used the Hold Harmless provision. This means schools may not receive a lower grade than what they got in the last 2 years.

The Vigo County School Corporation received a "B" letter grade as a whole.

You can find the grades for all schools and corporations in our area by visiting this website.