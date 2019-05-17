Clear

INDOT changes construction times to make it easier for your commute

The Indiana Department of Transportation is switching gears and having a lot of their major construction at night to help drivers.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Department of Transportation says they are trying to "minimize the impact of road construction on the public." 

They're doing that by switching the times they're having crews on the road.

A major highway project is happening right now in Terre Haute. INDOT is repaving parts of U.S. 41.

It started a couple of months ago. During that time they first had workers out during the day, causing a major headache for drivers.

Now, you can see them at night.

It can be seen as more dangerous for drivers and workers, but with less traffic, it can actually be safer.

One Indiana State University student says she likes the idea of construction happening at night.

"I think it would be better if they did do it at night. Since, obviously, 41 is the main way to get through town," Jessica Montoya, ISU student said. "I think it would be easier if you did it at night so most people wouldn't be affected."

INDOT says whether it's day or night if you come upon a construction zone to be extra careful.

Make sure you slow down, pay close attention to the road and the signs. 

Construction for U.S. 41 starts at around 8 or 9 p.m. and goes until 6 a.m.

INDOT said they hope the project will be done by June. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Very Warm, Windy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Night Late Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies set to 'Go Topless' for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

IN-DOT changes construction times to make it easier for your commute

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Ebash one of only a few locations to host new game from the makers of Fortnite

Image

Living facility residents take part in Pimp My Ride

Image

Bike to Work Day

Image

Teachers express concerns over changes

Image

'That's what debt is, it's a burden.' Amount of student loan debt dramatically increasing for those

Image

Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says