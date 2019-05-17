INDOT changes construction times to make it easier for your commute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Department of Transportation says they are trying to "minimize the impact of road construction on the public."

They're doing that by switching the times they're having crews on the road.

A major highway project is happening right now in Terre Haute. INDOT is repaving parts of U.S. 41.

It started a couple of months ago. During that time they first had workers out during the day, causing a major headache for drivers.

Now, you can see them at night.

It can be seen as more dangerous for drivers and workers, but with less traffic, it can actually be safer.

One Indiana State University student says she likes the idea of construction happening at night.

"I think it would be better if they did do it at night. Since, obviously, 41 is the main way to get through town," Jessica Montoya, ISU student said. "I think it would be easier if you did it at night so most people wouldn't be affected."

INDOT says whether it's day or night if you come upon a construction zone to be extra careful.

Make sure you slow down, pay close attention to the road and the signs.

Construction for U.S. 41 starts at around 8 or 9 p.m. and goes until 6 a.m.

INDOT said they hope the project will be done by June.