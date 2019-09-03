ILearn test scores to be released on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana is set to release spring ILearn results to the public on Wednesday.

Schools have already received this information.

Last week, the state superintendent said scores were lower compared to IStep Plus.

This is across the state in both English/Language Arts, and Mathematics.

The state superintendent said this drop was expected.

She also noted something similar happened with the IStep changes five years ago.

There are state and local press conferences on Wednesday to discuss the scores.