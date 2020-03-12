On Thursday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced tournaments would continue, but with limited or no spectators.
This is in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Each school will be limited to 75 fans, with most going to immediate family, administrators, and essential personnel only.
Everyone that is allowed to go to the game will be screened.
IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox says the organization could lose about half a million dollars in revenue.
Related Content
- IHSAA to limit tournaments to limited or no spectators
- Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments
- California governor signs bills limiting vaccine exemptions
- South Vermillion's soccer teams and spectators dedicate new field
- Vigo Co. resident who use Obamacare have limited options
- Indiana legislative staff face some limits on carrying guns
- Train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment
- Bill limiting short term rental regulation approved by House
- Trump offers support for limited effort on background checks
- Stopped trains still an issue, law enforcement options limited
Scroll for more content...