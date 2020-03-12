Clear

IHSAA to limit tournaments to limited or no spectators

Posted: Mar 12, 2020
Posted By: Staff Report

On Thursday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced tournaments would continue, but with limited or no spectators.

This is in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each school will be limited to 75 fans, with most going to immediate family, administrators, and essential personnel only.

Everyone that is allowed to go to the game will be screened.

IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox says the organization could lose about half a million dollars in revenue.

