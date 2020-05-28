IHSAA says students who played a sport in 2019/2020 school year will not need a new physical for next year

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier education leaders are already planning for the upcoming school year.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association is looking to give student-athletes a hand.

The IHSAA says students who played a sport in the 2019/2020 school year will not need a new physical.

The records they have on file will be enough for the upcoming school year. However, students looking to play a sport for the first time next year will still need physicals.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County School Corporation official Bill Riley.

He says families need to be making appointments with their healthcare provider right now.

"If you played a sport in middle school last year you're covered even if you're transferring over to high school. It's for those students who did not play a sport this year you'll need to go to your doctor and get a physical done," Riley said.

According to state health department guidelines and the IHSAA, no sports practices are happening on school grounds right now.

That will last at least through July 1st.