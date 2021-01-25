IHSAA girls basketball state tournament pairings revealed

NDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The opening week’s pairings for the 46th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament were announced on Sunday.

Sectional games are scheduled to begin February 2 and run through February 6. The regional round slated for February 13 and semi-states on February 20.

The four state championship games that make up the state finals will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 27.

Class 4A

Sectional 7 - Harrison

Game 1: Logansport vs. Northwestern (2/2)

Game 2: Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff (2/3)

Game 3: Marion vs. McCutcheon (2/3)

Game 4: Harrison vs. Winner of Game 1 (2/5)

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 (2/5)

Championship: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 (2/6)

Class 3A

Sectional 22 - Twin Lakes

Game 1: Peru vs. Western (2/2)

Game 2: Maconaquah vs. Benton Central (2/2)

Game 3: Twin Lakes vs. Winner of Game 1 (2/5)

Game 4: West Lafayette vs. Winner of Game 2 (2/5)

Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 (2/6)

Sectional 25 - Tri-West Hendricks

Game 1: Frankfort vs. Monrovia (2/2)

Game 2: Tri-West Hendricks vs. Greencastle (2/3)

Game 3: Crawfordsville vs. Danville (2/3)

Game 4: North Montgomery vs. Winner of Game 1 (2/5)

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 2 (2/5

Championship: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 (2/6)

Class 2A

Sectional 37 - Manchester

Game 1: Manchester vs. Carroll (2/2)

Game 2: Rochester vs. Wabash (2/2)

Game 3: Lewis Cass vs. Winner of Game 1 (2/5)

Game 4: Delphi vs. Winner of Game 2 (2/5)

Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 (2/6)

Sectional 38 - Fountain Central

Game 1: Rossville vs. Central Catholic (2/2)

Game 2: Seeger vs. Fountain Central (2/2

Game 3: Clinton Prairie vs. Winner of Game 1 (2/5)

Game 4: Sheridan vs. Winner of Game 2 (2/5)

Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 (2/6)

Class A

Sectional 52 - Tri-County

Game 1: Caston vs. Pioneer (2/2)

Game 2: Tri-County vs. North White (2/2)

Game 3: Frontier vs. Winner of Game 1 (2/5)

Game 4: South Newton vs. Winner of Game 2 (2/5)

Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 (2/6)

Sectional 54 - Attica

Game 1: North Vermillion vs. Covington (2/2)

Game 2: Attica vs. Clinton Central (2/5)

Game 3: Faith Christian vs. Winner of Game 1 (2/5)

Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 (2/6)