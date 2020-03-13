IHSAA delays Boys Basketball State Tournament

The Indiana High School Sports Athletic Association has postponed the state boys basketball tournament in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The organization made the announcement on Friday.

See the video and the full announcement below.

IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Postponed

Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the

IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball

tournament is postponed immediately.

Saturday’s girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie will continue as scheduled with no

spectators in attendance. Competition will begin at 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT.