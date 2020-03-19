IHSAA cancels the high school boys basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association has canceled the high school boys basketball ball tournament.

The announcement came after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said that schools would be out until at least May 1.

See the full press release below.

--

IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Cancelled

Following today’s directive by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that all Indiana schools will be closed until May 1, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announces that this year’s IHSAA boys basketball state tournament is officially cancelled.

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” said IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox. “While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now

unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the health and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”

Last Friday (March 13), the IHSAA announced the remaining games of the state tournament would be postponed beginning with the regional games due to the growing number of school closures.

Any updates on the status of IHSAA-sponsored spring sports will be announced at a later time.