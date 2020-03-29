IDPH reports another 1,105 COVID-19 cases

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health is announcing 18 more deaths in the state due to the coronavirus. More than a thousand new COVID-19 cases have also been reported.

There is now a total of 4,596 cases including 65 total deaths in Illinois. IDPH reports patients range in age from less than a year to 99.

Four counties are recording their first cases.

The only local Illinois county with a positive COVID-19 case is Cumberland.