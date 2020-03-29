TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health is announcing 18 more deaths in the state due to the coronavirus. More than a thousand new COVID-19 cases have also been reported.
There is now a total of 4,596 cases including 65 total deaths in Illinois. IDPH reports patients range in age from less than a year to 99.
Four counties are recording their first cases.
The only local Illinois county with a positive COVID-19 case is Cumberland.
Related Content
- IDPH reports another 1,105 COVID-19 cases
- IDPH releases report on United Methodist Village
- IDPH releases new reports regarding United Methodist Village
- ISDH reports 290 new COVID-19 cases
- United Methodist Village listed in compliance with IDPH
- IDPH encourages vaccinations to protect against hepatitis A
- Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19
- Good Samaritan Hospital reports COVID-19 cases in Knox County
- ISDH removes Greene County case of COVID-19
- ISDH: 201 Covid-19 cases in Indiana
Scroll for more content...