IDPH reports another 1,105 COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health is announcing 18 more deaths in the state due to the coronavirus. More than a thousand new COVID-19 cases have also been reported.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 4:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health is announcing 18 more deaths in the state due to the coronavirus. More than a thousand new COVID-19 cases have also been reported.

There is now a total of 4,596 cases including 65 total deaths in Illinois. IDPH reports patients range in age from less than a year to 99.

Four counties are recording their first cases.

The only local Illinois county with a positive COVID-19 case is Cumberland.

