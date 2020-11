WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Correction hopes to help offenders after they have been released.The agency will offer offenders Naloxone when they leave IDOC facilities. It's an opioid reversal drug that blocks the effects of an overdose.

The chief medical officer of the agency says they play a critical role in connecting people to treatment.

They hope to help offenders transition into the community.