IDHS to help investigate Sullivan diner fire cause

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire at a Sullivan diner remains under investigation.
The fire happened just after 5:00 on Wednesday night at the Old 41 Diner on North Section Street.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security told News 10 they will have their fire investigators assisting in the case.
No injuries were reported in this fire.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
