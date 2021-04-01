IDEM grant helps Vigo County land new recycling tool

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to get ready for spring cleaning.

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management is helping the community recycle in new ways.

The organization just received a community recycling grant of over $4,000 from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The money will go toward the purchase of a new shredding machine.

Vigo County residents will now be able to safely dispose of important documents or sensitive information at the center.

The executive director, Karrum Nasser, says this was a much-needed request by the community.

"We are the only recycling center...now that Indiana State is closed. We know there are people out there that want to help the environment. They just need the tools to do it," Nasser said.

This new recycling tool will open to the public on April 20. It will be open on a weekly basis.

