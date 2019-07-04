'I would just like to say thank you. She changed my life...' Those close with Eva Kor remember the impact she made

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A community is mourning the loss of an icon while pledging to continue her work.

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dedicated her life to speaking truth and helping others to understand and feel the power of forgiveness.

She died on July 4 while on the annual CANDLES trip to Poland.

Mika Brown was a co-producer for the 'Eva' documentary.

"Anyone who's ever been there with her...they know that this is absolutely where she feels the most alive and where she finds peace and joy," Brown said.

Brown told us Eva was resilient and dedicated.

"My favorite thing about her was her humor. She was very, very funny. She always says that if she weren't a Holocaust survivor she would have been a comedian and I believe that because she could hold court like anybody," Brown said.

She told us she is grieving now - but she and others won't take long to get back to work, promoting Eva's message of kindness.

Looking back on her legacy, Brown said she would want Eva to know how grateful she is for her friendship.

"I would just like to say thank you. She changed my life. I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for her."

Eva's life work and personal story of survival are on display inside the CANDLES Holocaust Museum.

It will remain closed until Tuesday when you can come and pay your respects.

Jessica McDonald is the museum's communications coordinator.

She made the trip to Poland with Eva.

Eva had been battling an upper respiratory infection but was in good spirits leading up to her death.

She posted on Twitter on Tuesday about the chicken nuggets at the McDonald's near Auschwitz.

Can you believe that today I can get chicken McNuggets near Auschwitz? That would have been wonderful 75 years ago. They taste the same in every country and were delicious — Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) July 3, 2019

"She had an excellent day yesterday with our group in Auschwitz. She was met by the front gate by a youth men's chorus and they serenaded her with some music so she had a really beautiful time here before she passed this morning," McDonald said.

Eva's son Alex told News 10 they plan to hold a Jewish service for her in Poland with the group that made the trip.

They plan to bring her back to the United States for a public memorial in either Indianapolis or Terre Haute.