'I was at the shadow of deaths door,' local woman survives battle with rare flesh eating bacterial infection

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - A potentially deadly illness could've made it's way into the Wabash Valley.

We're talking about Necrotizing Fasciitis.

It's a rare, but deadly bacterial infection that kills the body's soft tissue.

Last week, News 10 told you about the bacterial infection claiming the life of a Florida woman.

She was the second person to catch the disease at a Florida beach in June.

Venus Steadman lives here in Terre Haute.

She said she caught the infection after having surgery in January.

Now, she hopes by sharing her story others will be aware of the deadly disease.

Venus Steadman went in for surgery on January 3rd.

The first few days of recovery went smoothly, but then things took a turn.

That's when her husband Virgil said he knew something wasn't right.

"Didn't want to get out of bed. Didn't want to eat. Then by the 10th, which was about a week, you know it was like I was getting really worried about her, and I thought we have to get you back to the hospital. You know something isn't right here," said Virgil Steadman.

Eventually, doctors in Indianapolis discovered Venus had Necrotizing Fasciitis, a rare, but deadly bacterial infection that kills the body's soft tissue.

Virgil said he was scared for his wife's life.

"They called me at 3 o'clock in the morning telling me that they were either going to have to remove a large portion of her right buttocks or possibly her whole leg or you know, possibly even death," said Virgil Steadman.

Doctors were able to perform surgery to remove the large amounts of dead tissue.

Venus said unlike others who catch this disease, she's lucky to be alive.

"I was really lucky that I made it through all of that. They said I was at the shadow of death's door," said Venus Steadman.

She said she hopes by sharing her story, it will save the lives of others.

"I mean you could die from it. I've heard of people dying from it, and I could've. I almost did. I just don't want them... I want them to be careful," said Venus Steadman.

The CDC said you should immediately contact your doctor if you have a fever, dizziness, or nausea soon after an injury or, surgery.