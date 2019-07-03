'...I want to be able to see where my money is going.' People not happy with after getting hit with rate increases

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, Indiana American Water customers were hit with a 1.99 percent rate increase.

Another increase of 5.7 percent is set to go into effect in May of 2020.

The company says it is a way to help pay for more than $500 million in infrastructure improvements.

Yesterday, @DukeEnergy has proposed around a 15 percent rate increase...and earlier this week @americanwater raised their rates, with another spike in rates planned for next year. Are you okay with these increases for improved infrastructure? @Jada_WTHI — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) July 3, 2019

People in the Wabash Valley are wondering where the money is really going.

"Especially with the problem we're having with the flooding in the streets. You think with the sewer increase, that we would have better drainage. At times you feel like there is...and at times you feel like there's not. An increase to me is like, I want to be able to see where my money is going," Schelia Romanelly told us.

