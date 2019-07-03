Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

'...I want to be able to see where my money is going.' People not happy with after getting hit with rate increases

On Monday, Indiana American Water customers were hit with a 1.99 percent rate increase.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 4:37 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, Indiana American Water customers were hit with a 1.99 percent rate increase.

Another increase of 5.7 percent is set to go into effect in May of 2020.

The company says it is a way to help pay for more than $500 million in infrastructure improvements.

People in the Wabash Valley are wondering where the money is really going.

"Especially with the problem we're having with the flooding in the streets. You think with the sewer increase, that we would have better drainage. At times you feel like there is...and at times you feel like there's not. An increase to me is like, I want to be able to see where my money is going," Schelia Romanelly told us.

To see how the water rate increase will impact you, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why do we sweat?

Image

Scattered storms today...but what can we expect for the 4th?

Image

Richland County Animal Facility issues

Image

Former Brazil-based House of Hope director tested positive for cocaine, other drugs at the time of f

Image

Brazil man accused of crashing into a street sweeper while driving drunk

Image

North Carolina man found guilty on first-degree murder charges for killing Crawford County woman

Image

'...I want to be able to see where my money is going.' People not happy with after getting hit with

Image

Police respond to two serious overnight crashes

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way