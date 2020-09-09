'I think it's still difficult for people to say the word suicide,' Bringing awareness to suicide through conversation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- This month shines a light on suicide awareness and prevention.

Experts say it also serves as a reminder to have the tough conversation.

"I think it's really still difficult for people to say the word suicide but it's very real and it's very prevalent, we've had over a 30 percent increase in suicide in the united states since 1999 and that number continues to climb," said Natasha Newcomb, executive director of addiction and substance abuse for the Hamilton Center.

Studies show more Hoosier men and women take their own lives, compared to the national average.

It's also the 2nd leading cause of death in the united states.

This month serves as a tough reminder that suicide happens more often than not and it's important to check-in with those around you.

"Something that seems small to those who may be doing it, but to that person, it was the one thing that saved their life and changed their mind right so even if it's a 'Hi how are you?' or 'Just checking in to see if you need anything?'"

Experts say there is no specific cause for suicide, however, there are ways to help prevent it.

These are a few of the signs:

If someone mentions wanting to kill themselves, take it seriously.

If they mention feeling like a burden, reassure them that they're not.

If you notice they're sleeping too much or not enough, check-in.

Keep your eye on mood swings.

Always reach out to the person and provide additional professional resources.

If you are in need of help, resources are out there. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.