'I think it's a sad statement for us as a denomination,' Local pastor shares thoughts on potential split of United Methodist Church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The debate over same-sex marriage could cause a split for the United Methodist Church.

It's part of the plan a panel of church representatives released on Friday.

The proposal would allow the United Methodist Church to split into more than one denomination.

One group could have its church with full inclusion of the LGBTQ community.

The other could welcome them, but could not offer the same opportunities to serve.

Scott Johnson is the Senior Pastor at Memorial United Methodist Church in Terre Haute.

He said he's not surprised it's come to a potential split like this one.

"For me personally, I think it's a sad statement for us as a denomination," said Johnson.

He said everyone has their differences, but it's all about working together.

"In any congregation, you may have somebody that's extremely conservative, someone that's extremely liberal, but yet they can come together. They can worship together. They can pray together. They can work on a committee together," said Johnson.

A proposed split from the church is not something new in the world of religion.

Dr. Scott Powell lectures at Indiana State University.

He said this is just a step in the changing world.

"Inevitably there are theological conflicts that come up oftentimes, because of social changes and changing social attitudes, and this is just part of the process," said Powell.

Even without a final decision made, Johnson said he doesn't think this will impact his church.

"I can't remember the last time that any legislation that got passed at general conference that really affected how we go about doing our ministry. How we go about doing our mission. How we go about worshiping. How we go about being the people that we are. For the most part, we live within the rules, but they don't necessarily shape us," said Johnson.

The decision on splitting will be made in May at the general conference.

There is a protocol for how changes would happen.

If approved, those wishing to form a new denomination must do so by May 15th of next year.

Churches could then choose to align with a new denomination.