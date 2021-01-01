'I think I've gotten more out of it than they have gotten out of it,' Local woman gives kids normalcy by transforming house into school during remote learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At April Wolaver's house, learning is the norm.

For six years, she's been a babysitter to Ely, who is in kindergarten.

"Since he was born, I was his first babysitter when his mom went back to work after maternity leave," Wolaver said.

"Everyone laughed, what are you going to do when he goes to school?" she added, "and I said, I'm going to school with him."

Wolaver renewed her substitute teaching license and started working as a sub, at Ely's school. During the school week, the two have their own routine.

"I take him to school, we ride home and I'm at school every day," she said.

However, when COVID-19 shut down Ely's school, it forced him, and his kindergarten classmates, to learn from home.

"I thought what can I do to help our school, what can I do to help our community, and what can I do to help a few parents," said Wolaver.

For Wolaver, part of the solution involved some redecorating in her home.

"I took a lot of furniture out of my house," she said, "This is more than my home, this is a classroom, this is recess, this is a playground. It really, truly is a school."

With parent permission, Wolaver created her own "learning pod". The group includes Ely, who she already babysits, along with his two best friends and classmates, Charlie and Katelyn. Wolaver was already familiar with the kids, and their families, prior to.

Every week, the kids are dropped off at "Mrs. W's" house.

Each morning, they start their day off with the Pledge of Allegiance, virtual announcements from their school principal, and a Google Meet session with their teacher and class.

"She discusses what their workday is, what they should do, she generally reads them a story," said Wolaver, "She checks in with each child, and then she lets each child talk to the other children because they miss their classmates so much."

"That hour is really a connection," she added.

From there, the kids break for lunch and recess. Wolaver keeps the kids on schedule, with their actual school day, by sticking to the exact time frames.

"Just like at school, it's 40 minutes," said Wolaver, "The bell rings, the bell is my oven timer, but it's still the recess bell."

Once recess ends, the kids get back to work. Wolaver says they cover a variety of subjects, based on what is planned for the day by their teacher.

"I'm facilitating the work, and the foundation, that their teacher has already laid down," she said, "They're coming to Mrs. W's house to see their friends, but they are truly learning while they are here."

Using worksheets, hands-on projects, games, and technology, Wolaver helps the kids with their sight words, reading skills and even physical activity.

"We do yoga, we get on YouTube and we watch kids videos on exercises," said Wolaver, "We watch Jack Hartmann videos. We exercise, we run, we jump, we play. We go outside in good weather and we go for walks. I even have a swing set."

"Kindergartners don't realize that when they're playing, they're learning," she said, "They're learning how to share, they're learning how to communicate, we build relationships and it's just a positive thing."

While the kids are familiar with Mrs. W outside of school, Wolaver says they still have rules, guidelines, and expectations to follow during the school day.

"You don't just leave the classroom without letting me know where you go. You don't just get up and play whenever you feel like getting up to play," she said, "We follow their teacher's classroom rules. We're just at Mrs. W's house."

The pandemic has brought its share of hardship on educators, students and parents alike. Several studies have shown younger-aged children are falling behind on reading skills, due to a lack of in-person instruction and fluctuating schedules.

For Wolaver, she didn't want to take that chance with Ely, Charlie, and Katelyn.

"Kindergarten is the foundation for all learning," said Wolaver, "So, I truly believe that what you learn in kindergarten, you take that with you throughout your whole life."

Vigo County Schools recently announced plans to start in-person learning again this month. According to their website, elementary students will go five days a week, with middle/high schoolers on a modified A/B schedule. Classes start Monday, January 4th.

While their time in Mrs. W's class is limited, Wolaver says they truly make the most of every minute they have together.

"It brings a sense of normalcy to these children," said Wolaver, "I think I've gotten more out of it than they have gotten out of it."