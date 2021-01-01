Clear

'I think I've gotten more out of it than they have gotten out of it,' Local woman gives kids normalcy by transforming house into school during remote learning

At April Wolaver's house, learning is the norm.

Posted: Jan 1, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At April Wolaver's house, learning is the norm. 

For six years, she's been a babysitter to Ely, who is in kindergarten. 

"Since he was born, I was his first babysitter when his mom went back to work after maternity leave," Wolaver said.

"Everyone laughed, what are you going to do when he goes to school?" she added, "and I said, I'm going to school with him."

Wolaver renewed her substitute teaching license and started working as a sub, at Ely's school. During the school week, the two have their own routine. 

"I take him to school, we ride home and I'm at school every day," she said.

However, when COVID-19 shut down Ely's school, it forced him, and his kindergarten classmates, to learn from home. 

"I thought what can I do to help our school, what can I do to help our community, and what can I do to help a few parents," said Wolaver.

For Wolaver, part of the solution involved some redecorating in her home.

"I took a lot of furniture out of my house," she said, "This is more than my home, this is a classroom, this is recess, this is a playground. It really, truly is a school."

With parent permission, Wolaver created her own "learning pod". The group includes Ely, who she already babysits, along with his two best friends and classmates, Charlie and Katelyn. Wolaver was already familiar with the kids, and their families, prior to. 

Every week, the kids are dropped off at "Mrs. W's" house. 

Each morning, they start their day off with the Pledge of Allegiance, virtual announcements from their school principal, and a Google Meet session with their teacher and class.

"She discusses what their workday is, what they should do, she generally reads them a story," said Wolaver, "She checks in with each child, and then she lets each child talk to the other children because they miss their classmates so much."

"That hour is really a connection," she added. 

From there, the kids break for lunch and recess. Wolaver keeps the kids on schedule, with their actual school day, by sticking to the exact time frames.

"Just like at school, it's 40 minutes," said Wolaver, "The bell rings, the bell is my oven timer, but it's still the recess bell."

Once recess ends, the kids get back to work. Wolaver says they cover a variety of subjects, based on what is planned for the day by their teacher. 

"I'm facilitating the work, and the foundation, that their teacher has already laid down," she said, "They're coming to Mrs. W's house to see their friends, but they are truly learning while they are here."

Using worksheets, hands-on projects, games, and technology, Wolaver helps the kids with their sight words, reading skills and even physical activity.

"We do yoga, we get on YouTube and we watch kids videos on exercises," said Wolaver, "We watch Jack Hartmann videos. We exercise, we run, we jump, we play. We go outside in good weather and we go for walks. I even have a swing set."

"Kindergartners don't realize that when they're playing, they're learning," she said, "They're learning how to share, they're learning how to communicate, we build relationships and it's just a positive thing."

While the kids are familiar with Mrs. W outside of school, Wolaver says they still have rules, guidelines, and expectations to follow during the school day. 

"You don't just leave the classroom without letting me know where you go. You don't just get up and play whenever you feel like getting up to play," she said, "We follow their teacher's classroom rules. We're just at Mrs. W's house."

The pandemic has brought its share of hardship on educators, students and parents alike. Several studies have shown younger-aged children are falling behind on reading skills, due to a lack of in-person instruction and fluctuating schedules. 

For Wolaver, she didn't want to take that chance with Ely, Charlie, and Katelyn. 

"Kindergarten is the foundation for all learning," said Wolaver, "So, I truly believe that what you learn in kindergarten, you take that with you throughout your whole life." 

Vigo County Schools recently announced plans to start in-person learning again this month. According to their website, elementary students will go five days a week, with middle/high schoolers on a modified A/B schedule. Classes start Monday, January 4th. 

While their time in Mrs. W's class is limited, Wolaver says they truly make the most of every minute they have together.

"It brings a sense of normalcy to these children," said Wolaver, "I think I've gotten more out of it than they have gotten out of it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Paris
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Scattered showers but dry for Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Ventures celebrates 20 years

Image

'I think I've gotten more out of it than they have gotten out of it,' Local woman gives kids normalc

Image

Vigo County kids will return to the classroom next week - this is what you need to know before they

Image

Two local police agencies receive a new portable tool to help detect drug use

Image

New abortion rules in Indiana now in effect - here's what changes

Image

Direct payments start to hit bank accounts

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

Image

A man involved in a Clay County barricade situation has been taken into custody.

Image

Thursday Evening forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 963389

Reported Deaths: 17978
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3936528285
DuPage618051030
Will52293780
Lake48300818
Kane41511604
Winnebago24019373
Madison21054389
McHenry19128217
St. Clair19050353
Champaign1383288
Sangamon13219197
Peoria13172201
McLean11621115
Rock Island11014259
Kankakee10678159
Tazewell10431197
Kendall844973
LaSalle8363230
Macon7959170
DeKalb664381
Adams647782
Vermilion642990
Williamson5316106
Boone507072
Whiteside4828160
Clinton448580
Coles429471
Ogle410265
Knox4059126
Effingham386057
Grundy385947
Henry369262
Jackson365060
Marion3548103
Franklin336256
Randolph332447
Macoupin327379
Stephenson324262
Livingston314058
Monroe313559
Morgan300781
Jefferson292682
Bureau281372
Woodford278658
Lee270764
Logan270551
Fayette266449
Christian260065
Fulton234231
Iroquois232351
Perry218552
Montgomery216625
Lawrence198527
McDonough197846
Jersey197242
Douglas185428
Shelby179334
Saline176440
Union169731
Cass158629
Crawford157831
Bond155416
Warren149636
Pike139541
Jo Daviess138824
Edgar134442
Wayne133641
Carroll133331
Hancock131630
Richland130937
Moultrie126027
Ford122743
Washington122524
Clark121224
Clay119836
White112227
Greene111541
Mercer106924
Wabash104813
Piatt10468
Mason102638
Johnson98215
Cumberland93725
De Witt91525
Jasper89414
Massac89328
Menard7298
Hamilton60110
Marshall5789
Pulaski5603
Schuyler54314
Brown45111
Stark44920
Edwards3976
Henderson39713
Calhoun3814
Alexander3417
Gallatin3304
Scott3271
Putnam3190
Hardin2177
Pope1961
Unassigned1450
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 511485

Reported Deaths: 8263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion706101144
Lake39833606
Allen28012487
St. Joseph24229347
Hamilton23916274
Elkhart22647313
Vanderburgh15547200
Tippecanoe1501587
Porter12798145
Johnson12098237
Hendricks11466209
Vigo9293150
Madison8968174
Clark8382112
Monroe800294
Delaware7655122
LaPorte7553137
Kosciusko681469
Howard6653120
Bartholomew546685
Warrick526487
Wayne5222142
Hancock514483
Floyd510499
Grant498497
Dubois461348
Marshall446777
Boone445360
Morgan425778
Henry424354
Cass419642
Noble404555
Dearborn383540
Jackson375643
Shelby340473
Lawrence329763
Clinton320434
Gibson301355
DeKalb297759
Knox291138
Montgomery284049
Miami272431
Steuben263924
Harrison263335
Adams261533
Wabash260743
Ripley247640
Whitley247420
Jasper247131
Putnam245539
Huntington244245
White232129
Daviess227867
Fayette219442
Jefferson215933
Decatur210673
LaGrange204054
Greene192956
Wells192045
Scott191235
Posey190626
Clay187630
Randolph184135
Jennings169632
Sullivan165025
Starke155440
Fountain152023
Spencer150414
Jay150120
Washington143216
Fulton138526
Carroll133214
Owen132330
Vermillion122630
Orange122432
Franklin121328
Perry119421
Rush119214
Parke11658
Tipton107229
Pike93225
Blackford89123
Pulaski85032
Newton82918
Benton7459
Brown7398
Martin59112
Crawford5907
Warren5357
Union5042
Switzerland4965
Ohio3967
Unassigned0352