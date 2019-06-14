Clear

'I sleep better knowing that she's protected,' A local mother tries to involve surrounding counties on a lifesaving project for kids

A local woman is trying to spread the message about a project that's designed to protect non-verbal children.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Nearly half of autistic children attempt to wander from a safe, supervised space.

In those cases more than half of those children go missing, that's according to autismspeaks.org.

Erin Withers is a mother of two, and one of her children was diagnosed with autism.

She tells us her daughter had a very similar experience and now she's fully behind a project that's helping families with non-verbal children.

"I know what I felt like that day and I can't imagine ever having to feel like that again because it is the worst feeling," said Withers.

Project Lifesaver is a search and rescue program that's dedicated to bringing loved ones home.

Those enrolled in the program wear a transmitter on the wrist almost like a bracelet.
The transmitter emits an individualized frequency signal from seven miles away in case a loved one goes missing.

The mission is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injuries.

"Unless it happens to you, you don't know what that's like... but just because it doesn't happen to you or
it can't happen to you doesn't mean you shouldn't help others to get it going," said Withers.

Withers introduced the program to Vigo County and now she's making it her mission to get surrounding counties on board.

"We've been trying to get every surrounding county linked to Vigo County that way if somebody goes missing they can get help from these other counties. You know, they can all piggyback off each other," said Withers. 

Withers told News 10 that she has been working with the Clay County sheriff's office to make this happen and explained the importance of being able to have this readily available no matter where you go.

"We live in a totally different time and it's scary but you know, even if she never takes off again at least I know and I sleep better knowing that she's protected...that if she got out, we can find her," said Withers. 

Withers tells us that she's confident the bracelets will make an appearance sometime in the fall.

