'I saw a need...' Drama Therapy is helping a lot of people in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) -- It's a new spin on therapy. Called drama therapy.

"We use our body we move a whole lot more than just sit here and talk and tell me about your problems which most people don't want to do anyway," Theresa White, Owner and Certified Drama Therapist said.

White wears many hats when it comes to counseling and therapy. One of those is a certified drama therapist. She's only 1 out of 4 in the State of Indiana. She noticed that the typical therapy session wasn't really working for a lot of her clients.

"I was like what can we do to help our children who have autism or ADHD or they just struggle? People, even adults, we struggle just verbalizing what's happening," White said. "But they want the help they just don't know how to get past that barrier. So, I decided let's find something. I realized that the arts help people come out of their shell"

It can be something as simple as asking someone what color their mood is. White said the strides she has made with some of her clients is something she could have never seen were it not for drama therapy and she said it's for everyone!

"It's a therapy that does a role play of your own roles in your life. Each of us has hats that we wear so it gives a chance for us to explore where we are and where we wanna go and anyone can do that," she said.

Now, this coming Sunday in the launch Terre Haute building at 619 Cherry St. White is going to be holding a launch party at 6:30.

You can come out and see for yourself what all she does and if it could benefit you or your family.

