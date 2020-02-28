'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthdays

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Saturday, leap year babies all over the world will celebrate their actual birthday.

Do you know the odds of being born on February 29th? The answer is one in 1,461.

News 10 took to social media to ask how many of you were born on this day and we got over 166 responses.

Here are a few of those we got to learn more about:

Leylah Miller, turning 4 but celebrating her 1st real leap birthday.

Ashley Ellsworth, turning 36 but in leap age, she's only 9.

Maddie Brown, turning 20 but she's 5 in the leap world.

Alex Essex, turning 4 but celebrating his 1st birthday.

Bob Hunt, will be 56 but it's his 14th real birthday.

Keshia Buskirk, she's 32 but has only celebrated 8 birthdays so far.

We received so many responses, we were unable to include them all in our newcast. However, we did an interview with Maddie Brown.

She's actually the first leap baby of the 2000s and says it makes her feel unique!

"It's super cool getting to explain to people 'Hey I only get a birthday every four years.' Yes, I do still celebrate every single year but it does make turning 16 special, it makes turning 20 in a couple of days super special," Brown shared.

We also spoke with News 10 employee and father to Alex, Chris Essex. While he's not a leaper himself, he says he too was gifted on leap day with a son.

"I think all parents of leap day babies feel this way. I've learned through association that it's kind of a unique club, it's really cool. I'm really excited and proud to be the father of a leap day baby," Essex said.

In fact, it's almost like a club, there are online groups to connect other leaplings. For more information, click here.