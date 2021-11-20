"I look at life and I'm just happy now" Several families celebrate National Adoption Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of children across the Wabash Valley.. are waiting to be adopted out of foster care. And today for several that dream came true!

125 thousand children nationwide are waiting to get into their forever homes. Now, 6 families in Vigo County finally got that chance! Friday is National Adoption Day, and there was plenty of celebration in the air! Shelly Fonner has adopted 4 kids and fostered 25 children for 5 years. She says this process has blessed her in more ways than one.

"The experience has been amazing and when I say that people are always like ugh huh and I'm like seriously though when you're on the right path and you're doing what you're led to do, there are more good days than bad days."

Shelly adopted her son Alec Fonner at the age of 4 years old. Now he's 21 years old. He says sometimes people give away their children cause they simply can't take of them and want to give them a better life.

"The homes I was in weren't just foster parents they were my actual biological family to grandparents tried to take me in aunts and uncles tried to take me in. It's just nobody could handle a new child."

The director of Vigo County casa Glenna Cheesman says it's important for folks to at least consider adopting or fostering a child.

"We have a lot of children in the system looking for their forever homes and that's what all children are looking for is that safe permanent loving home."

Alec says he's been in 7 different foster homes. When he got adopted he was happy to finally change his name. He adds there have been ups and downs through this process but he's in a good place now.

"I look at life and I'm just happy now I try to put smiles on people's faces just going through my day."

If you want more info about adoption in the state of Indiana click here.