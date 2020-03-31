'I know this is a hard time for everybody,' Local activity center in need of donations to keep facility running

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During this uncertain time, the Wabash Activity Center is leaning on the community for support.

Organizers closed the facility because of COVID-19 precautions. It often serves as a place for local seniors.

With no activities or events, money is tight.

Organizers say it takes a little more than $3,000, a month, to run the building.

That's why they created a GoFundMe page to help with costs.

"I know this is a hard time for everybody," said Executive Director Michelle Inman, "There's people out of work and such. So I feel selfish for asking, but I've been told all you can do is ask and people can say no, and if they can, they will."

So far, the page has raised about $1,000.

Besides GoFundMe, you can also donate by mail.

You can mail a check to:

Wabash Activity Center

300 S 5th St

Terre Haute, IN 47807