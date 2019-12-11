Clear

'I know that their eyes are going to light up,' Local mother thankful to receive Christmas presents thanks to Toys for Tots

This year, Toys for Tots is helping nearly 2,000 children have a present to open this Christmas. A local mother shares what the generosity of the community means to her.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Wabash Valley children will have a present to open Christmas morning, and it's all thanks to you.

The first day of the Toys for Tots distribution kicked off Wednesday.

Natasha Hutcherson is just one of the people getting toys for her children.

She's a mother of five.

With a big family, she said this time of year can be difficult financially.

"It's hard during the winter, especially with their birthdays to be able to get them Christmas, so it makes me feel happy inside to know that I can get them things and be able to open things on Christmas," said Hutcherson.

With the help of your generous donations, the United States Marine Corps and the Salvation Army, nearly 2,000 children will have a present this Christmas.

"Without the support of the community, not only for the donations but volunteering their time to assist us to take care of the need of the community, it just wouldn't happen this way," said Gunnery Sergeant Andrew Smith.

"I can't thank them enough. Like my kids are going to have Christmas this year," said Hutcherson.

This unique experience lets families choose presents that fit their children's personalities.

"It's so much easier, because you know what your kids want, and you know what your kids are into, so when you're able to come in and pick and it's like 'Oh yes, I know that their eyes are going to light up for that,'" said Hutcherson.

Hutcherson said she can't wait to see her kids smiling faces come Christmas morning.

"The kids love it. They love it. They love being able to wake up the next morning and have something there for them," said Hutcherson.

Wednesday was just the first day of toy distribution.

The Salvation Army and the marines will be back at it again Thursday.

Then, they'll pack things up and head to Parke County.

