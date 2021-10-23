"I just wanted to help as many moms as I could." Local Organizations Throw Moms A Baby Shower

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- COVID-19 has canceled many time-honored traditions. That includes baby showers that celebrate new and expecting mothers.

On Saturday, many local organizations banded together to make sure moms were prepped for this new chapter of life.

Erica Vandergriff is the community relations coordinator with Vivid Smiles. She says she wanted to host the event because of the struggles the pandemic brought.

"I decided to throw this to help moms that maybe need a little extra help," she said. "Or, weren't able to have a baby shower. I wanted it to be educational, but I also wanted them to have fun."

With that in mind, Vandergriff partnered with several organizations. Moms were able to learn about these organizations by stopping at each table to learn about the resources available.

Many of the groups also donated items for the diaper bags given to moms or the raffle items. Vandergriff said her partners were a huge help.

"My partners really stepped up," she said. "They were like absolutely. Let's do this. What do you need from us, so I couldn't have done this without them."

And it wouldn't be a baby shower without games. Moms could all play a clothespin game. Anyone who said "baby" would lose their clothespin. Moms could also participate in the "What's in Your Purse?" challenge. These winners could win some raffle prizes.

Overall, Vandergriff says she wanted to bring some joy during these hard times.

"It's been such a hectic and crazy time now," she said. "So, I just wanted to help as many moms as I could."