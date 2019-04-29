'I just want justice for Anita,' A local woman speaks out on her friend's gruesome murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A woman tied to the death of a 77-year-old woman will spend time behind bars.

Teresa Pitts returned to court Monday morning for a change in plea agreement.

Pitts pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in the murder of Alice 'Anita' Oswald.

LINK | LAS VEGAS POLICE ARREST KENNETH PITTS, JR. IN NEVADA CAMPSITE

Police said Teresa Pitts helped hide her brother Kenneth Pitts, Jr. from authorities after the death of Oswald.

Oswald went missing in November of 2017, and once she was found an autopsy showed that Oswald was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

Pitts will spend two years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, one year on home detention and one year on formal probation with random drug tests.

News 10 sat down with Oswald's friend, Jerri Laubert, prior to the hearing.

She told us that after Oswald's death she had to step up and be an advocate for her friend.

"I'm glad she's at peace now and at rest but I'm her voice today, so I'll try to do the best I can for her and you know to be her advocate since she's not here to stand up for herself," said Laubert.

Laubert told us that she hopes there will be justice for Anita.

"We can't walk around like that and do things to people like that and not get some kind of justice so I'm just going to leave it at that because that's how I feel about it," said Laubert.

According to online records, Kenneth Pitts Jr. will appear in court for a jury trial in October.