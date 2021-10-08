"I just really like what I do..." Vendors are Ready for the Start of the Covered Bridge Festival

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Thousands are flocking to Parke County this weekend for the start of the Covered Bridge Festival. While the famous Covered Bridges attract a lot of tourists, there are so many other things to do too.

The ten-day festival makes it a great time to shop and shoppers have plenty of options. Hundreds of vendors are selling unique, homemade items across the county. Items range from homemade crafts to delicious snacks.

In Rockville, George Humphrey is celebrating his first year selling his apple cider on the square. He has been making cider for 35 years. Everything at his stand is hand-cranked by an apple presser from 1872. Humphrey said he's glad he has the opportunity to share his tradition with others.

"I just really like what I do," he said. "We gotta keep the old-fashioned stuff going. Ain't a whole lotta people making apple cider anymore."

After a year off from the festival, Humphrey has one hope for the festival.

LINK | It's time for the Covered Bridge Festival - here are maps, links, and how they plan to handle COVID-19

"I like talking to people that's the big thing," he said. "And I hope I have a lot of people to talk to."

Over in Bridgeton, it's a craft lover's dream. This is where Judy Persons sets up her booth. She is located in the Waterfall View Barn next to the historic Bridgeton Mill.

Persons travel from Alabama each year to sell her hand-made cloth products. In her booth, there are over 28 different products. She sells items ranging from paperback book covers to curling iron cases. Each item comes in special prints and designs. Persons even had a special Park County Covered Bridges print made for the event.

Persons has been making and selling her products for 24 years.

"It's my favorite time of the year to come up here and sell," she said.

Throughout the years, Persons has made friends with her customers and other vendors. She said she likes the festival because it gives her direct contact with her customers.

"I like it here because I can hear what people want," she said. "And I try to remember and that's how I get new ideas for new products and it keeps growing."

Vendors will be located all across the county during the festival. Each of them hopes you stop by and visit them.

For more information on the Covered Bridge Festival, you can click here.