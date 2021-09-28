"I just need a start" - Homeless population is down significantly in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The homeless population in Vigo County is decreasing!

This comes after a community survey that was conducted back in July of this year.

The survey said as of September 9th, there were about 367 homeless people accounted for in Vigo County.

That's down from a count of 566 back in July 2019.

News 10 spoke to Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns to find out what contributed to this decrease.

Kearns tells News 10 that one of the only good things Covid-19 has brought to the table is Covid-19 relief funding and programs.

With these two factors local outreach organizations have been able to secure more housing for the homeless popualtion.

Kearns works directly with the homeless community, and he says one of the biggest struggles for people looking for housing is if they have a prior eviction.

News 10 also spoke to Matthew Ayres, a local homeless man.

Ayres has been homeless for three years -- due to being evicted back in April of 2018.

"Bed bugs and termites and the landlord wasn't doing anything about it...so I didn't pay rent," Ayres said.

He has enough money to pay rent, but he keeps getting turned away.

"That's why a lot of people say...can you get an apartment...no I can't get one because of the eviction...that's what stops me."

All Ayres wants is to have a place to call home, to call his own.

"A place would be nice to try to get. That would be my main goal -- somewhere to stay and be safe. I mean you can't be safe on the streets all the time."

Kearns tells me that's where Reach Services comes in, and on Tuesday they exchanged contacts to devise a plan for the future.

"I just need a start, Ayres said.

"I just need a boost."

Click here to find out more about Reach Services.