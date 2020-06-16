CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- President Trump's executive order focuses on guidelines for law enforcement across the country. It will start a national database to track the use of excessive force. It also offers incentives for departments that increase training and meet certain standards.

It comes as people across the country call for an end to police brutality.

"We will have reform without undermining our many great and extremely talented law enforcement officers," the President said.

Here in the Wabash Valley, many local departments can see the change that has been happening over the last few weeks.

"It's been a traumatic time and a time that really has changed a lot of law enforcement and changed a lot of people's opinions around the nation," Paul Harden, Clay County Sheriff said.

He said the executive order is a good move for the country.

"I think it's moving in a positive direction though. We in law enforcement do need to de-escalate situations and we need to learn to handle people properly," Harden said.

He said his deputies go through training with the state. They also get a lot of training in de-escalating situations.

"Arrests can be a stressful situation and we've seen several instances where we've had to go hands-on and it has been a tussle," he said.

Harden said, defunding the police is not the answer, training is.

"Defund the police and then who's going to answer the calls? Who's going to handle the situations? You know we need training," he said.

Harden said he knows there are situations and agencies that could do better, but he wants the people in the county and city to know they work to help you.

"I hope they don't lose trust in us," he said. "We work hard to have good repour in our community."

Many of the reforms in Trump's executive order will have to happen on a local level.

The order also encourages not allowing the use of a chokehold, except if the officer's life is at risk.