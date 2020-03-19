Clear
'...I have to pay that back with interest.' Are loans enough to help small businesses

Many local businesses say they are feeling the impact of closures due to COVID-19 concerns.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 6:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Low interest, small business loans are available.

On Wednesday - we told you places like FiFi's Lunchbox and J. Ford's had to let employees go.

They can use these loans towards payroll, accounts payable, and fixed debts.

Some say that's not the kind of help they need.

"I just don't understand how the government can close down local businesses and not have any type of incentives besides an SBA Loan with an interest rate. That's the last thing we want to do right now is to go out and borrow that. I have to pay that back with interest," Claudine Hamm, co-owner of FiFi's Lunchbox told us.

FiFi's told us some of their suppliers have extended their deadlines to help offset losses.

