'I have the power to do something, so I should' local student-athlete starts fundraiser to aid Australian wildlife

Canton Terry recently started a fundraiser to give back to the animals impacted by the wildfires in Australia. The tee shirt fundraiser gives all proceeds to help aid the animals.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 5:17 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now, devastating wildfires continue to burn across Australia.

The fires have killed dozens of people and billions of wildlife.

That's why a Wabash Valley man took it upon himself to help give back.

Canton Terry recently started a fundraiser to give back to the animals impacted by the wildfires in Australia.

It was the impact of one person that helped inspired this opportunity to give back.

"I grew up watching like the crocodile hunter, Steve Irwin, so Australia and the animals there have always kind of been in the back of my head," said Terry.

That's when Terry said he knew he had to help make a difference.

He started an online tee shirt fundraiser.

"When I saw the fire going on and hearing that 1.25 billion animals have died, which that's more than the population of the United States. Hearing a number like that kind of inspired me. I have the power to do something, so I should," said Terry.

It's unique because all of the money raised will go directly to help send aid to Australia.

Being a student-athlete at Wabash College, Terry said a simple online option was the right fit for him.

"I've seen a lot of fundraisers where they've been making things to send over there, like to put on the hands of the burnt koalas, but like for me, I don't have a lot of free time, so for me, this was the best way to make a difference in the time that I have," said Terry.

Terry hopes others know even the smallest bit of help can make a big impact.

"You know, in today's society, I have the ability to affect something going on on the other side of the world pretty much instantaneous just by making a fundraiser and then sending aid," said Terry.

So far, more than 200 shirts have been sold.

