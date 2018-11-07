Clear

'I hate to see anybody lose their house, I really do' firefighter and homeowner meet after house fire

A Wabash Valley woman is working to put the pieces back together after a devastating house fire.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley woman is working to put the pieces back together after a devastating house fire.

It happened on Tuesday in West Union, Illinois. The West Union Fire Chief tells News 10 the fire's cause is still undetermined, but it's not suspicious.

It's sickening enough to watch your house burn in a fire, but it's even worse to see first responders instantly in danger.

That was the reality for Homeowner Cheryl Turner. She says, "The firefighters that got hurt, I prayed for them all night, but luckily, they're going to be alright."

The dangerous turn of events unfolded in seconds.

Cheryl’s close friend Sara Riggs shares, "The porch was totally intact and it just, fell. It was just unreal it was horrifying. And the firemen and bystanders lifted that roof up and got those guys out."

Four firefighters were hurt from a porch collapse. Though after the heartbreaking fire, there was a heartwarming reunion between Turner and one of the injured firemen, Greg Newlin. Newlin has a few busted ribs, and a fractured eye socket. But his injuries were the least of his worries.

Newlin explained, "I hate to see anybody lose their house, I really do."

Despite all of the loss and the commotion that was happening during this fire, Turner says there was a sign of hope in a tree nearby.

She shares, "While the fire was burning, there was a white peace dove in the tree. They're not around here."

While the dove was watching over everyone's safety, Turner's community is already working to look after her.

Turner explains "We just live in a great community, a great community. Everybody has come together."

Turner owns the West Union Cafe, and has helped many in the community when they were down on their luck. If you'd like to help her out, all donations can be taken to the Café.

The firefighter that was airlifted from Tuesday's scene is recovering.

Turner says she is very grateful for the efforts of all the first responders, and every community member that's reached out since the fire.

