"I hate it!" Gas prices continue to rise in Indiana. Here's how you can save at the pump

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices are continuing to rise in Indiana as the holiday season approaches.

Some local experts tell News 10 now is the time to start taking steps to maximize your fuel efficiency.

Prices at the pump are continuing on an upward trend.

"I hate it!", said D.P. Pomeroy, a mechanic at Garvin and Lidster Auto Service in Terre Haute.

Many people tell News 10 they feel the same way.

They feel this way so much so, it is the last thing they want on their mind.

"I just try not to think about it too much," said Justin Chasteen, the office manager at Adams Garage LLC in Terre Haute.

Right now gas is averaging $3.34 per gallon, up from just $2.07 at this time last year according to Gas Buddy.

The national average is up 17 cents in the past month.

"Most of my family lives about 100 miles from here, so we will be going to see my mom and the rest of my family," said Chasteen.

This may come with a hefty price tag at the pump.

"We definitely, we'll be jumping in my big truck and pumping gas into it and taking off," said Chasteen.

From his experience at Adams Repair, he has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to saving at the pump.

Chasteen tells News 10 there are a lot of things you can do to save gas before you hit the road.

One thing you may not think of is simply making sure your gas cap is screwed on, if not your gas can evaporate and siphon itself out of your tank.

Another thing Chasteen says is to make sure your tire pressure is normal. Low tires make your engine work harder and use more gas.

Making sure you ease on the gas instead of slamming on it and using cruise control can help you save more money as well.

This on top of regular maintenance can keep you cruising through the holidays.

Chasteen says he is taking these steps because he only expects prices to rise.

"The way things are in our society anyway, along with the holidays coming up you can only expect gas prices to go up more," said Chasteen.

So, you may not be able to put the brakes on the pumps, but with this advice you might keep your wallet from going on "E."