'I hate being away from them,' Local mother shares story of separation from kids because of COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In the middle of the pandemic.. we're being told to stay home.

For many.. that means more time with family. But for others, it means more separation.

Local mother, Dannielle Cook does not currently have custody of her kids.

A while back, the court-ordered that her children would live with someone else through a guardianship.

According to Cook, her parental rights were not removed as a result.

However, with the stay-at-home order in effect, it makes it that much harder to get quality time with them.

Her contact has been limited to text messages and Snapchats.

So she reached out to News 10 to get a message out to her kids.

"It's just like my kids are getting further and further away from me and I can't talk to them. Not having any contact with them, it hurts, it really really hurts. I miss them, I hate being away from them," Cook explained.

Cook is hopeful that she will see her kids soon.

Now, she just wants the community to take the virus seriously so that the stay-at-home order can be lifted to do so.

"Stay home, quit going out if you don't need to go out, don't go out. If it's not important then you don't need to be out you're putting everyone else at risk when you could be bringing it home. you never know, so stay home," said Cook.