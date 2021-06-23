Looking for fireworks this year? It might be better to buy them early than to wait - here's why

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have heard of firework shortages around the country, but that is not necessarily the case in the Wabash Valley.

When you see fireworks and hear the National Anthem, you know it's the Fourth of July.

"I get pumped for the fourth every year, personally," said Zoee Huxford, an employee at Sherry's Fireworks in Clinton.

Not only is the holiday exciting for those who celebrate it, but also for retailers that help supply fireworks each year.

"People get so excited about fireworks! It's fun, they get really amped up over it, so it's fun to help people pick out exactly what it is that they need," said Abby McGrath, a manager at Dean's Party Mania.

Around the country, fireworks suppliers have had a difficult time keeping a full stock.

"With China not being open and their factories not being completely open, it really hurt, just the production side," said McGrath.

There has been a shortage of boxes to ship fireworks that come from China.

"There was a lot of problems with shipping containers, a shortage of shipping containers. And then once they get into a container, shortage of the vessels to get them here," said McGrath.

Here in the Wabash Valley, the shortage has had minimal impact. Sherry's Fireworks in Clinton has kept, for the most part, full stock.

"Our store personally, we're still able to be pretty stocked, but, you know, in year's past we've been more loaded up then, then we probably are now," said Huxford.

If you took a look inside the store, you might have never guessed that. Shelves appear full, and business appears to be as usual.

Dean's Party Mania in Terre Haute has seen a minimal impact as well. The store said they had the benefit of being a larger supplier.

"We're very fortunate," said McGrath.

"We have really great patriotic music in here. Rockin' and rollin' all day long it's just a really great atmosphere seeing how happy everybody is," said Huxford when asked about her anticipation for the holiday.

Although stores in the Wabash Valley have not been hit as hard as most this year, both stores say it is important to buy early.

They say if you are looking to buy fireworks, the sooner, the better.