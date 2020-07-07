'I feel like a part of me is missing,' Local family shares their story after therapy pet goes missing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- 4th of July celebrations can lead to a rise in lost pets.

For one local family, they say they lost more than just a furry friend.

Francisco has been missing for roughly 23 days. That's 23 days the family has felt lost without their trusty sidekick and therapy pet.

"Worry, fear, and anxiety." Those are just some of the words Christy Peterson used to describe how she's feeling without Francisco.

"I've left letter trails, I've handed out thousands of flyers, I'm on missing pets on Facebook," said Peterson.

Humaine traps, treats and help from neighbors. Despite her endless efforts... there's been no sign of her 11-pound companion.

It's not just the purrs that she's missing. Francisco plays a key role in helping out on the bad days.

"Studies have shown that the cats purr can calm you down and I don't know I just feel so lost and anxious without him. I feel like a part of me is missing."



According to a study by the Anxiety and Depression Association of American, pets can help manage long-term mental health problems, and provide a sense of security and routine.

For Peterson, that's exactly what Francisco does for her.

"We are so bonded that he follows me literally everywhere and people come over here and laugh because they say he follows me like a dog. We are just so bonded."

Peterson tells us that her only wish is to see her furry family member... come home.

"It would be an answered prayer. I would just feel so much relief and so much love. I know he wants to come back to me, I'm his person."

Peterson shared her story, to inform others about the importance of reporting lost pets.

"A lot of animals can be reunited with their owners and I know they are probably stressed out and confused, they want to go home but they may be lost and can't find their way home or someone's taken them in and doesn't realize they have an owner."

To report a lost pet call a local shelter or animal control.

Links for those can be found below.

Terre Haute Humane Society: (812) 232-0293.

Animal control: (812) 462-3226.